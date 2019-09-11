Oklahoma Sixth-Grader Providing Free Feminine Hygiene Products In Schools

WILSON, Okla. – An Oklahoma sixth-grader is on a mission to help young girls like herself have access to free feminine hygiene products in schools.

10-year-old Berkeley Smith started “The love. Project” in hopes of helping girls in need and feel more confident.

Smith and her mom started at Zaneis Public Schools, reaching eight other schools, including Lone Grove, Ringling and Wilson.

They replace medicine cabinets in the bathrooms with packages with feminine products for girls to take – at no cost.

“I hope that they feel really confident in that and that they feel helped,” Smith told KXII.

Click here for The love. Project’s Facebook page.

To read more on Smith’s story, click here.