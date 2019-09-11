Police Looking For Possible Scammer In Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of scamming people in Sebastian County.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Joseph Jeffery, 37, who is suspected of taking $1,600 from a couple after they paid him to repair their driveway, but he never did.

The couple told police that Jeffery convinced them that they needed their driveway repaired.

When the victim wrote him a check for $600 upfront, Jeffery asked to leave the name section of the check blank, but the victim refused.

Police say Jeffery then went to the victim’s spouse and received an additional check for $1,000.

Jeffery has not been back to the home to repair the driveway as promised, and will not answer phone calls. Jeffery has black hair, blue eyes and was last seen driving a black or blue SUV.

Deputies have an arrest affidavit for Jeffery for theft by deception, a class D felony.

Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to check references on anyone wanting to make repairs, and never pay upfront.