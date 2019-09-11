× Razorbacks To Play Red-White Game In Barnhill Arena

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – New Arkansas coach Eric Musselman just took a big step in bridging the past to the present of Razorbacks basketball as the university announced that this year’s Red-White game will be played in Barnhill Arena.

The annual intersquad scrimmage marks the unofficial start of a new college basketball season and will be played on Oct. 5 this fall. Earlier this week, Arkansas announced their full 2019-20 season schedule.

🚨 Throwback Night TEAM EDDIE vs. TEAM NOLAN. Red-White game with a twist. Saturday, October 5 at 3PM 🚨 pic.twitter.com/lAqOXzBunE — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) September 11, 2019

The Razorbacks have not played inside Barnhill Arena since the opening of Bud Walton Arena for the 1993-94 season. Barnhill is currently the home of Arkansas volleyball and gymnastics with a seating capacity of 10,000.

Arkansas tips off the Musselman era on Nov. 5 vs Rice.