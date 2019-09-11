Razorbacks To Play Red-White Game In Barnhill Arena

Posted 4:32 pm, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:36PM, September 11, 2019

Courtesy: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – New Arkansas coach Eric Musselman just took a big step in bridging the past to the present of Razorbacks basketball as the university announced that this year’s Red-White game will be played in Barnhill Arena.

The annual intersquad scrimmage marks the unofficial start of a new college basketball season and will be played on Oct. 5 this fall. Earlier this week, Arkansas announced their full 2019-20 season schedule.

The Razorbacks have not played inside Barnhill Arena since the opening of Bud Walton Arena for the 1993-94 season. Barnhill is currently the home of Arkansas volleyball and gymnastics with a seating capacity of 10,000.

Arkansas tips off the Musselman era on Nov. 5 vs Rice.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.