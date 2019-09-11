× Suspect Arrested On Arson And Burglary Charges After Farmington Dental Office Vandalized

FARMINGTON, Ark (KFSM) – A Farmington man arrested Wednesday (Sept. 11) morning facing arson and burglary charges after a Farmington dentist office was burglarized and set on fire late Monday (Sept. 9) night.

Jimmy Morell, 36, is facing multiple charges according to a preliminary report states that Tuesday (Sept. 10) a counselor contacted the Farmington Police Department with concerns for their former client.

The woman stated that her roommate, Morell, told her that he was the one who had set the fire at River Dental the night before. She went on to say that Morrell was upset at the dentist because he has been suffering from a bad smile since his childhood, being teased and bullied due to amelogenesis imperfecta, which is a rare genetic condition in which the outer layer of enamel fails to develop properly, that was later identified.

After being taken into custody Morrell told investigators that he received a letter in the mail that advised him he qualified for free dental work. He then went to River Dental for dental care and was denied because they said it was a health concern, the dental office referred him to a medical doctor. Morrell was upset that they refused to treat him and wanted to make sure people with similar conditions would be able to receive oral care at the dentist and no one else would be treated like he was.

During his confession he stated that he threw a cinder-block through the window and went inside. He covered the place in lighter fluid and took a pillowcase off to light on fire and threw it through the busted window into the building. Once the fire broke out he fled the scene and later came back to see the smoke coming from the building.

Morrell also admitted to confessing to his roommate because she was talking about being oppressed, and he did not think it compared to what he had been experiencing. During the interview, he also wanted to confess another arson on his conscience, that is when he informed police he was the one who lit Westwood Gardens on fire in March 2017.

He described how he did it in a similar way and because he was upset they refused to hire him. Morell wrote two separate letters to the owners of each business apologizing for the fires.