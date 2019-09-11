Ten Commandments Display Sponsor Objects To Video Deposition

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The legislator who sponsored a measure requiring a Ten Commandments statue at Arkansas’ Capitol is asking that distribution of video from his deposition in a lawsuit challenging the monument be limited, citing concerns that it could be used to harass him.

Several organizations are challenging the constitutionality of the statue. State Sen. Jason Rapert’s attorney asked a federal judge Wednesday to issue an order making any deposition video available only to lawyers in the case.

Rapert, a Republican, sponsored a 2015 law requiring the privately funded monument on Capitol grounds.

The monument was installed at the Capitol last year, less than a year after a man crashed his car into the original statue.

Rapert’s attorney cited concerns that an edited version of the video could be distributed online to embarrass the lawmaker.