× Trial Date Set For Woman Accused Of Murder-For-Hire Plot

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFSM) — A trial date has been set for the Greenwood woman accused of attempting to get her handyman to kill her husband.

Mary Byers-Diaz was arraigned Wednesday (Sept. 11) on the charge of conspiracy to commit capital murder in the Sebastian County Court. Her trial date was set for March 2, 2020, in the Greenwood District of the court before Judge J. Michael Fitzhugh.

Byers-Dias is currently in the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $200,000 all-cash bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Byers-Diaz tried to convince her handyman/employee to kill her husband, Dr. Lawrence Diaz, between July 5 and Sept. 6. The handyman contacted police on Sept. 5 and was wired up with audio and video the next day to discuss the matter again with the woman in her home.

According to the affidavit, the pair agreed during the recorded conversation that the man would use a stun gun on her husband, break his neck and place him in a “simulated car crash.”

In exchange, he would get a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe and other property, the affidavit said.