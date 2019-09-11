Volunteers Clean Headstones At Fort Smith National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — On the day that will live in the hearts and minds of all Americans, a group of volunteers with the "Carry the Load" organization came together to honor all of our nation's heroes.

On Wednesday (Sept. 11). the group met at the Fort Smith National Cemetery for a day of volunteering.

Volunteers cleaned every single headstone placed at the cemetery to honor all of those who have been laid to rest.

"Carry the Load is a non-profit organization out of Dallas, Texas. They reached out to me and asked if I wouldn't mind being an ambassador for them for doing this national day of volunteering for 9/11 in remembrance of the events that happened," said Carry the Load Ambassador Rod Redding.

Volunteers started cleaning at 9 a.m. and wrapped up just before lunch at noon.