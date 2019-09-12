21 Arrested In Meth Distribution Investigation in LeFlore County

TALIHINA, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents say dozens of people have been arrested following an eight-month-long investigation.

Since January of 2019, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the District 16 Narcotics Task Force have been investigating a methamphetamine distribution operation in the Talihina and Le Flore County area.

Agents say they have identified more than 20 suspects who are responsible for moving and selling three to five pounds of methamphetamine in Talihina and other parts of southeastern Oklahoma each week.

On Thursday morning, officers began serving arrest warrants for those individuals.

“Smaller communities like Talihina face the same types of drug issues that are impacting large cities in Oklahoma. OBN is committed to working with our local law enforcement partners to target and eliminate these drug trafficking organizations that threaten the peace and safety of rural Oklahomans,” said Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman.

By 12 p.m., officials said 21 defendants were located and arrested.