Body Found In Vehicle At Apartment Complex In Prairie Grove

Posted 8:02 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:15PM, September 12, 2019

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFSM) — The body of a 50-year-old man has been discovered in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Prairie Grove apartment complex.

According to Prairie Grove Police Cpt. Jeffrey O’Brien, the body of the man was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Mock St. Thursday (Sept. 12) evening.

O’Brien says that an investigation into the man’s death is still ongoing, but at this time it looks to be medically related. It does not look like foul play at this time.

According to O’Brien, a relative is the one who discovered the man’s body.

It is unknown at this time how long the body has been in the vehicle.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

