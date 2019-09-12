× Deputies Searching For Garland County Girl Who Never Came Home From School

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) — Deputies in Garland County are looking for a teenager who never made it home from school on Wednesday.

Madison Reid, 14, was reported missing after she didn’t come home Wednesday afternoon, according to our CBS affiliate THV11 in Little Rock.

Deputies said her mother was the last person to see her, and she was last spotted near Owl Creek Cutoff in Garland County northwest of Hot Springs near Royal, Arkansas.

Madison was last known to be wearing black leggings and a shirt of unknown color. She is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair and a small letter “I” tattooed on her left wrist.

Anyone with information on Madison or her whereabouts is asked to call the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 622-3660.