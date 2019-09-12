Downtown Van Buren Restaurant, Music Venue To Close Its Doors This Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A popular restaurant in Historic Downtown Van Buren is closing its doors this week.

Larry B's Rhythm Room will only be open for two more nights, with the last night being Friday (Sept. 13).

The owners, Larry and Hazel Bedell, have decided it's time to say goodbye to the popular spot.

"You know, the Lord told us that our season was up, and so we be guided by his word. And he said I want y’all to go this way, so that’s what we’re doing," Larry said.

The Bedells say they are proud of the way the Rhythm Room has helped bring life to Downtown Van Buren, and they are proud of the growth they have seen in the area.

"I get a kick out of during the weekends when I step out of the restaurant while we’re having our entertainment going on...I’ll step out and I’ll look at the avenue, and there’s cars all up and down," Hazel Bedell said. "That wasn’t there, and it’s such a great sight to see, I mean, wow!"

The spot was also home to Sister's Bistro before the Bedells moved in two years ago. As of right now, there's no word on what will replace the restaurant.

Larry and Hazel Bedell say that reservations are fully booked at the Rhythm Room for Thursday and Friday, but patrons are more than welcome to wait for a table. The doors will open at 5 p.m., with music at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.