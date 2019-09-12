Drale Picked To Lead University Of Arkansas At Little Rock

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The acting chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock has been given the full appointment.

The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees on Thursday unanimously approved as the UALR chancellor. Drale had been named the school’s acting chancellor following the resignation of Andrew Rogerson last month.

Drale has served as interim vice chancellor and provost at UALR since October 2018. She previously served as associate vice chancellor for faculty relations and administration.

The board on Thursday authorized system President Donald Bobbitt to enter into a two-year employment agreement with Drale to be completed in the coming days.