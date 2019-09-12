× Former Law Enforcement Officer Arrested On Sexual Assault Charge

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A former law enforcement officer was arrested Wednesday night on a sexual assault charge.

Michael Shane Harris, 47, of Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday night (Sept. 11) on one count of second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony.

The arrest stems from an incident that took place on Friday (Sept. 6). He was arrested by West Fork Police on charges out of Benton County.

Officer Keith Foster, spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said Harris has worked with several departments in the area, including Rogers from 2000-2005. He left there to work for Washington County, and later worked for other smaller agencies throughout Northwest Arkansas.

His last known employment in law enforcement was a reserve officer for Carroll County, but he was dismissed from that job in mid-December 2018 when the new sheriff took over, said Chief Deputy Jerry Williams of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris is in the Benton County Detention Center with no bond set. He has a court date set of Oct. 21.