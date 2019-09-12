Fort Smith Police Searching For Suspects In Possible Hate Crime

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are searching for suspects in a criminal mischief case that could qualify as a hate crime.

According to Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police, officers responded to a call at 7:26 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 12) of criminal mischief. At the 8500 block of South 32nd Terrace they found the caller, who told them someone had slashed their tires and spray-painted “racially charged and insensitive language” on their car, a friend’s car and the caller’s garage.

Mitchell said the incident had been referred to the FBI for consideration as a hate crime under federal law, which would carry stiffer penalties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Smith Police at (479) 709-5116.