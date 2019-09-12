Fort Smith Will ‘Go Red For Women’ At Annual Luncheon Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Cardiovascular disease claims the life of a woman about every 80 seconds.

Go Red For Women is a movement to bring together women to eradicate heart disease and stroke.

The annual luncheon is happening today (Sept. 12) in Fort Smith.

The event will get started with an expo at 9 a.m. at the Fort Smith Convention Center. The expo features health screenings and educational seminars. The seminars, by Baptist Health-Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, will take place at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by keynote speaker Blake Woolsey.

One of the main goals of the event is to provide a platform for women to lead healthier lives.

5NEWS is a proud sponsor of this event, and 5NEWS anchor Veronica Ortega will be the emcee.

