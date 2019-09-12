Helicopter Lands On Alma Football Field After Player Injured

Posted 9:23 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:15PM, September 12, 2019

ALMA, Ark. (KFSM) — A helicopter landed on the football field at Alma high school after a junior high football player got hurt during a game Thursday (Sept. 12) evening.

According to an administrator with Alma schools, a player from Morrilton attempted to make a tackle and did not get up after the play.

At first, he was unable to move his arms and legs but regained movement after being put on a backboard.

It's unclear at this time whether or not the player was airlifted out of the stadium.

The condition of the player is unknown at this time.

