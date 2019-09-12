Many In Northern Arkansas Shaken By Early Morning, 3.7-Magnitude Earthquake

GASSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — An early-morning earthquake shook parts of the North-Central Arkansas Ozarks early Thursday (Sept. 12) and the vibrations were felt as far away as Fayetteville.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude-3.7 quake hit about 1:42 a.m. about 12 miles south-southeast of Gassville in Baxter County in the Buffalo National River area. The earthquake was about 11.4 miles deep, considered a “shallow” earthquake.

The Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology posted the audio waveform of the earthquake.

Several people on Facebook reported feeling the quake, from Fayetteville to Jonesboro.

Michael Kolke lives in the Piney Point area near Hobbs State Park east of Rogers. He said he happened to be up and felt the earthquake hit.

“It felt like something hit the house,” he said. Kolke said it’s the second earthquake he’s felt since moving to the area about four years ago from Michigan.

There have been no reports so far of damage.