Pine Bluff Capital Murder Suspect Arrested In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — U.S. Marshals have arrested a Pine Bluff man suspected of capital murder.

Arnett May Jr., 19, was arrested in Springdale Wednesday (Sept. 11) on capital murder charges stemming from an incident that occurred on July 17 in Pine Bluff.

On Sept. 5, an arrest warrant was issued for May after an investigation by the Pine Bluff Police Department.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is currently waiting to be returned to Pine Bluff.

Information about the murder case has not been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.