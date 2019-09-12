Springdale Man Sentenced To 27 Years For Sexual Exploitation Of A Child

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale man has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison after he admitted to sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl and photographing his assaults.

Forrest Hittle, 35, pleaded guilty on March 29 to one count of production of child pornography.

According to court records, in early November of 2018, the mother of a 12-year-old female told police that Hittle had sexually molested her daughter and took pictures of the abuse.

The minor told police about multiple instances of rape by Hittle.

Investigators found a nude photo of the minor on Hittle’s phone dated to the timeline of abuse that she laid out to police.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining counts of possessing child pornography and sexually exploiting a child.

He will serve 27 years in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release on one count of sexual child exploitation.