Tracking Storms Thursday Night Into Friday

A slow moving cold front will arrive in NW Arkansas late Thursday with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely after midnight into the first part of the day Friday. Storms will take longer to arrive in the River Valley; likely closer to sunrise.

Most thunderstorms along the front will show a weakening trend as they move into our area so no everyone will see the rainfall. We should all experience an increase in clouds and a few passing showers into the mid-morning hours.

Hot weather will return for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

A larger change in the pattern will arrive next weekend with significantly cooler weather likely.

-Garrett