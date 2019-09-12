UA Enrollment Growth Slows For First Time In 20 Years, But Officials See Advantages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas’ enrollment numbers are stalling for the first time in 20 years.

But university officials actually think it is a good thing that enrollment is finally leveling out.

According to senior administrator Suzanna McCray this is a good thing.

“We have achieved a student body size that works well for our campus and for the needs of our students and faculty,” Suzanna McCray, vice provost for enrollment management and the dean of admissions, told our partners at Talk Business & Politics. "Sustainable growth that matches infrastructure development is important going forward. Quality and targeted growth will continue to be our goal, and we feel well positioned to attain it.”

In the last 20 years, the student population has increased by 50 percent.

In fact, over the last decade, the UA was one of the fastest growing colleges.

According to UA officials, there are more than 27,000 students currently enrolled at the university, and that number has carried over for the last three years.

Although the university is thankful for the growth, they’re happy to see a slow down so they can focus more on improvements.

The University of Arkansas has just finished construction on a new residence hall and will begin work on a new student success center soon. Groundbreaking for the latter takes place today (Sept. 12).

Their hope is to cater better to their larger student body.