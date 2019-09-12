UT Offers Scholarship To Young Fan Whose T-Shirt Design Went Viral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The University of Tennessee is offering free tuition and fees to a young fan whose homemade T-shirt went viral.

The Florida fourth-grader who made his own UT shirt to wear to school was initially mocked by classmates, but the university responded by making an official shirt using his hand-drawn design.

So far, more than 50,000 of those shirts have been sold, UT said. All proceeds go to the charity Stomp Out Bullying.

But Wednesday, the university upped its game, offering the young student a four-year scholarship to be part of the Class of 2032, in recognition of the boy’s “Volunteer Spirit.”

Though the student hasn’t been publicly identified, UT officials said they have spoken with his mother, who said the family is deeply touched by the outpouring of support for people around the world.