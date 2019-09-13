Adventure Arkansas: Natural Dam 2019

Tucked into the Ozark National Forest in Crawford County lies Arkansas’ famous Natural Dam. Right before Mountain Fork Creek joins Lee Creek, the river bed slowly slopes higher to an abrupt rock ledge, where waterfalls relieve the excess water. It looks like a naturally made infinity pool.

DIRECTIONS

From NWA (63 minutes):

-Go west on US-62 from Fayetteville -- Drive 22 miles

-Turn left onto State Hwy 45 -- Drive 13 miles

-Turn left onto AR-59 South -- Drive 23 miles

-Turn right onto Natural Dam Road -- Parking lot on the left

From Fort Smith (34 minutes):

-On I-40, take exit 5 for Fayetteville Road / AR-59 North -- Drive 14.4 miles

-Turn left onto Natural Dam Road -- Parking lot on the left

-Matt