Amnesty Week For Qualified Warrants By Springdale Police Department

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Springdale Police Department will be having Amnesty week Monday (Sept. 16) through Friday (Sept. 20).

This year’s amnesty week will be benefiting the food pantry in front of the police department.

Anyone with a warrant for a non-violent offense needs only to bring a non-perishable food item and they will be released on citation.

Food drop off hours are 7:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

For any questions or concerns, you may contact the warrant’s officer, Officer Propps at (479) 260-3806