Deputies On Scene Of Shooting In LeFlore County

SPIRO, Okla. (KFSM) — LeFlore County deputies said a man was shot in the leg early Friday (Sept. 13) east of Spiro.

According to Leflore County Sheriff Rob Seale, the man was traveling in a pickup truck on Racetrack Loop Rd. when a woman shot at the truck.

The man was struck in the leg and called the police from a home nearby.

He was taken to Mercy hospital in Fort Smith with non-life threatening injuries, according to Seale.

The woman, whose name is not being released, is in police custody.

Deputies are at her home on Racetrack Loop Road waiting to receive a search warrant to go inside.

