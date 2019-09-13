Deputies On Scene Of Shooting In LeFlore County

SPIRO, Okla. (KFSM) — LeFlore County deputies said a man was shot in the leg early Friday (Sept. 13) east of Spiro.
According to Leflore County Sheriff Rob Seale, the man was traveling in a pickup truck on Racetrack Loop Rd. when a woman shot at the truck.
The man was struck in the leg and called the police from a home nearby.
He was taken to Mercy hospital in Fort Smith with non-life threatening injuries, according to Seale.
The woman, whose name is not being released, is in police custody.
Deputies are at her home on Racetrack Loop Road waiting to receive a search warrant to go inside.
