During Suicide Prevention Week, Health System Reminds Veterans Resources Are Available

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — This week is National Suicide Prevention Week, and the Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks is making sure that veterans and their families know the resources available to them.

The Suicide Crisis Hotline is one such resource available to those who may be struggling. Many of the people available to talk are veterans themselves. There are also text messaging and chat rooms available.

Psychologists say it’s important to talk about suicide and depression to help get rid of the stigma surrounding this epidemic.

We spoke to a veteran who says that if you are struggling, it’s okay to ask for help.

“I want them to know that there’s hope, and I want them to know that there are resources to deal with what they are struggling with, there’s really no shame in asking for help. It’s actually, you know, we’re warriors, and warriors are strong and they can ask for help,” Carrie Guarino said.

There’s also outreach materials, such as pamphlets and other reading material, that the VA can send to veterans who may be struggling.

To learn more visit BeThereForVeterans.com.