Felicity Huffman Gets 14 Days In Prison In Connection To College Admission Scandal

(CNN) — Felicity Huffman will spend 14 days in prison for her role in what authorities have called the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted.

Huffman will have to serve one year of probation, perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

The actress is the first of more than 30 parents charged in the scheme to be sentenced.

Assistant US Attorney Eric Rosen on Friday argued that actress Felicity Huffman should serve one month in jail for her role in a massive college admissions scam.

Rosen cited a letter Huffman submitted to the judge last week, in which she tried to explain why she said, in part, that she wanted to give her daughter “a fair shot.” Huffman added she now sees “the irony in that statement.”

“With all due respect to the defendant,” Rosen said, “welcome to parenthood.”

“Most parents,” he added, “have the moral compass and integrity not to step over the line. The defendant did not.”

Huffman’s lawyers are asking for no jail time, one year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine.

Check back for updates to this story.