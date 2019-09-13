Little Rock Police Searching For Missing Man

Posted 10:56 am, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55AM, September 13, 2019

Anthony Lee Missing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Little Rock police are searching for a missing 42-year-old man.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to police, Anthony Lee was last seen at 4621 Asher Avenue on September 4.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.

If you know where Lee is call Little Rock police at 501-404-3014.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.