Little Rock Police Searching For Missing Man

Little Rock police are searching for a missing 42-year-old man.

Please help us locate Mr. Lee! If you have any information about Mr. Lee’s whereabouts, please contact detectives at 501-404-3014. pic.twitter.com/bJUHUM4xF6 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) September 13, 2019

According to police, Anthony Lee was last seen at 4621 Asher Avenue on September 4.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.

If you know where Lee is call Little Rock police at 501-404-3014.