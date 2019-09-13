Poteau Bypass Blocked After Semi And Dump Truck Collide, Catch Fire

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Poteau Police are asking people to avoid the Highway 59 Bypass as they work an accident involving a semi and a dump truck, which are currently on fire.

The accident is completely blocking the southbound lanes of the bypass, but police are asking drivers in both directions to avoid the area.

The accident happened about 10:45 a.m. near Pleasant Valley Road. The two vehicles are currently on fire, but no injuries have been reported, police said.

Kim Wann, LeFlore County Emergency Manager, asked drivers to avoid the area.

“For your safety and the safety of our 1st responders, please avoid this area until further notice,” she said.

Logan Curtis said he was topping a hill while driving on the bypass when he witnessed the collision.

“I witnessed one 18-wheeler lose control, leave a trail of fire, and run off the road,” Curtis told 5NEWS. “There was a lot of smoke, but after the smoke died down, I saw that there was another large vehicle sideways in the road.”

Logan said the semi appeared to cross into the northbound lane after it left the roadway, before crossing back to the southbound lanes.

“I called 911 immediately after I witnessed the accident and the paramedics, police and fire department all got to the scene incredibly fast,” Curtis said.

