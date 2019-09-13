President Trump Approves Arkansas Major Disaster Declaration For June Storms

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — President Trump approved a major disaster declaration in Arkansas for areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding from June 23 to June 24, 2019. The areas impacted include Madison, Newton, and Washington County.

Federal funding will be made available to State and eligible local governments and specific private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by storms.

FEMA named Jerry S. Thomas as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the areas impacted, according to report by Public Pool.

Additional resources may be issued to the State if further damage assessments show they are needed.