Rain North; Heat South

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers have been redeveloping in NE Oklahoma with rain affecting most of Northwest Arkansas Friday afternoon. These showers will come to an end later this weekend with dry weather for much of the upcoming weekend.

Farther south... showers have been few and far between with only a handful of scattered rain. The heat is the bigger story in Fort Smith with highs in the 90s.

Isolated pockets of rain will be possible on Saturday with the front generally lifting north during the day.

Unseasonably hot weather will prevail for much of the upcoming weekend with perhaps a bigger fall change next weekend.

-Garrett