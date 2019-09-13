Shots Fired Inside Fayetteville Home During Search Warrant

Posted 10:18 am, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09AM, September 13, 2019

Fayetteville Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Several shots were fired inside a home on Dean St. In Fayetteville while police were serving a search warrant Friday (Sept.13) morning.

At approximately 8:30 am police served the search warrant at 1829 W. Dean.

During execution of the search warrant, shots were fired from inside the residence. No injuries have been reported.

Fayetteville Police, Emergency Response Team and the Drug Task Force served the search warrant.

Two suspects are now in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

