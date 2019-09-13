Springdale Man Sentenced For Running Drug Operation While In Jail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale man has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for his role in trafficking methamphetamine.

According to court records, on June 2, 2018, Adrian Chavez Oviedo, 28 was arrested and incarcerated at the Washington County Jail for drug trafficking related crimes.

While in jail, detectives found out that Oviedo was dealing meth inside the facility and was also directing people outside of the jail to move drugs from a storage unit and collect drug debts owed to him.

Detectives found separate units rented by Oviedo at a storage facility in Springdale.

While searching the storage units, detectives found two pistols, an assault rifle, about 573 grams of meth, 181 grams of heroin and digital scales.

On June 12, 2018, Oviedo admitted to trafficking narcotics, including meth.

A federal grand jury indicted Oviedo in July of 2018, and he entered a guilty plea in May of 2019.

Oviedo was sentenced to 27 years followed by five years of supervised release for aiding and abetting in the possession with intent to distribute meth, conspiracy to distribute meth and felon in possession of a firearm. He was also ordered to pay a $9,700 fine.