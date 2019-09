SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A woman and child have been transported to a local hospital after being hit by a car near the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill on Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday (Sept. 13).

The woman is reported to have life-threatening injuries. There’s no word yet on what condition the child is in.

Police say the driver is cooperating with their investigation.

This is a developing story.