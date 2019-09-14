Drier Saturday But Still Can’t Shake A 10% Shower Chance

Much drier conditions are expected this weekend, except for a stray 10% shower Saturday afternoon. High pressure is slowly building back in which will lock in heat and humidity for the next several days.

VIDEO FORECAST

ISOLATED STORMS POSSIBLE SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Storm zones include at least a 10% chance for everyone on Saturday, with a bit higher chance in the River Valley and the mountains.

These isolated pop-up storms will be an afternoon event, dissipating around sunset, thanks to the heat of the day.

Highs on Saturday will reach the 80s in Northwest Arkansas and the 90s in the River Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rest of the weekend looks even drier as high pressure builds back in. A lot of dry weather is expected this next week with rain returning by Thursday and Friday.

-Matt