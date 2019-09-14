× Game Day Blog: Frantic First Quarter Closes With Hogs Up 10

0:00, 1st Quarter – If you like offense then the first quarter was for you. The Hogs and Rams combined for 428 yards with 188 coming on the grounds. Defensive depth is going to be tested in the next three periods.

1:02, 1st Quarter – There’s nothing @5NEWSClara likes more than a kicker and Connor Limpert shows why. The lefty knocks home a 54-yard field goal and had plenty of leg to spare. Arkansas 24, Colorado State 14

3:27, 1st Quarter – Colorado State has churned up 140 yards rushing in the first quarter and now the Rams are back within one score. The drive was capped in the air, though, as Hill hit Jackson on 14-yard slant. Arkansas 21, Colorado State 14

5:00, 1st Quarter – If there is one negative to start the game it’s the Arkansas run defense. Rams already with 121 on the ground and now inside the Hogs’ 35-yard line.

6:00, 1st Quarter – Rakeem Boyd just exploded through the heart of the CSU defense and goes 59 yards, untouched, to the end zone and the Arkansas offense has certainly looked impressive. Arkansas 21, Colorado State 7

6:15, 1st Quarter – After the second play of the game, the Arkansas defense has clamped down. Colorado State goes three-and-out for the second straight possession. Hogs take over on their own 25.

7:54, 1st Quarter – Nick Starkel might have already locked up the QB1 job for the rest of the season (dramatic, I know) as he hits Chase Harrell for his second touchdown pass in as many possessions. Starkel is 6-of-9 passing for 103 yards in seven minutes of action. Hogs 14, Rams 7

9:00, 1st Quarter – Devwah puts Arkansas into the red zone as he reels off 24 yards. No question this is the best the Hogs offense has looked since Chad Morris arrived. Granted, it’s the first quarter.

10:00, 1st Quarter – Starkel looks sharp to start as he connects with Knox on 3rd down and the Hogs are again into CSU territory.

11:28, 1st Quarter – Arkansas defense gets a three-and-out and now the Hogs can look to build off their first drive as they takeover on their own 17.

13:00, 1st Quarter – Arkansas needed a response and that’s exactly what they got. Starkel went up top and Trey Knox skied to get it as they connected on a 24-yard scoring strike. The fireworks are already happening on the field. Arkansas 7, Colorado State 7

14:31, 1st Quarter – Looking to respond, Nick Starkel hit Treylon Burks for a big gainer and the Hogs are in CSU territory.

14:42, 1st Quarter – If you drew up the worst possible starts for Arkansas, the actual start would be one of the options. On the second play of the game, CSU breaks a 75-yard touchdown run right up the middle and went untouched. Brutal start. Rams 7, Hogs 0.

Game three of the college football season has arrived for the Razorbacks and I won’t be shy about saying it is a must win for Arkansas.

A disappointing showing in Oxford has the Hogs’ back against the wall and a fan base that is starting to get restless. Today’s matchup with Colorado State is a whole lot bigger and more important than it was this time last week.

