Jeep Driver Causes Destruction To Multiple Fayetteville Homes, Flees Scene

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Jeep Barreled through the backyards of residents on Buckeye Street Saturday morning (Sept. 14) in Fayetteville.

Victims said they were jolted out of bed when they the driver barrelled through their backyards knocking down their privacy fences, and knocking out their power. The driver also hit a neighbor’s shed and a gas main.

“My wife and I were pretty freaked out, you know that`s one heck of a way to wake up at midnight. We went out onto the back porch and we saw there were tail

lights in the neighbor`s yard and it took us a moment to realize it was a car because that was the moment we saw there was a huge hole in our fence.”, said Thomas Downs.

The driver fled the scene leaving all the destruction behind.

The Fayetteville police were successful in catching and arresting the driver. We are still working to collect information on the identity of the driver.

