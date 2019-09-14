Repeat Weather The Next Few Days

The weather pattern won’t quit as we’re already 14 days into September. As week look at the week ahead, the heat, humidity, and sunshine stick around for most of it. However, a break from this weather comes into the picture by next Thursday/Friday.

HEAT PERSISTS

Sunday will be another toasty day, with humidity and sunshine making it feel even worse. Temperatures will be a touch warmer than Saturday. This heat stays fairly the same as we start the week ahead, as well.

RAIN CHANCES?

High pressure is sitting over us. This results in calm weather and allows for heat to build in one area. It’s not budging much this week, so the heat is staying around.

Tomorrow’s rain chances will be similar to today’s isolated 10% chance. It will be mainly sunny with a few stray clouds.

Rain chances remain extremely low for the next 4 days. A system skirts by late next week, which could increase our rain chances and cool our temperatures down.

-Sabrina