YOU MATTER Signs Held Up In Fort Smith Honoring National Suicide Prevention Week

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- On the last day of National Suicide Prevention Week, people came out in the early Saturday morning (Aug 14) to show support on street corners in Fort Smith.

People held signs reading encouragement messages such as, "YOU MATTER.", "DON'T GIVE UP.", "BE KIND. ALWAYS."

The National Suicide Prevention Week is a national movement made by people from all over with hopes to reduce suicide rates.

Local business owner Stuart Rowland participated this morning because he says he lost a close friend due to suicide.

"I had one of my employees commit suicide on Memorial Day this year. It hit home. I spent the day with her that day. We just had no idea. If we can reach

just one person today that is going to make it all worth it. We're out here just trying to help and tell people they matter."

People held signs for about three hours this morning, as well as other nearby cities did this week in order to promote positive mental health.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, text "HOME" or "TALK" to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor from the Crisis Text Line for free, 24/7

or Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255