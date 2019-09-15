Deputies Searching For Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Who Fled On Foot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle who fled on foot Saturday (Sept 14.) night.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. Saturday, WCSO deputies were in pursuit of a stolen 2013 Cadillac Escalade.

The pursuit began at Gun Club Road and Harmon Road.

It ended with the stolen Cadillac wrecking on White Oak Rd. off of Harmon Rd., outside of Tontitown.

The driver fled from the scene into a field and was unsuccessfully located. WCSO deputies say the driver would have been in the area of UA Beef Farm Rd., Blue Hole Rd., and Kornhaus Rd.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the driver please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.