Witnessing a seizure may be scary. But there are steps you can take to make sure the person is safe. General seizure first aid includes care and comfort steps that should be done for anyone during or after a seizure. Mohammad Owais, a neurologist with Baptist Health, explains. To learn more about safety and first aid for seizures, visit the Epilepsy Foundation’s website epilepsy.com.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sponsored by: Baptist Health