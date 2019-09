WALDRON, Ark. (KFSM) — The Waldron Pentecostal Church of God will be hosting John Jacobs And The Next Generation Power Force Sunday, September 22.

Next Generation Power Force is a strength team with a message of hope to lift the world, founded by American Evangelist John Jacobs.

He will be making two appearances at 10:30 a.m and 5:00 p.m.

This will take place at 511 East 6th street, Waldron Ar.

For more information call pastor Konnor Mckay at (479)-806-0711