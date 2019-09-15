NWA Bike Event Takes Places In Rogers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) -- The downtown Rogers area was closed off today (Sept. 15) for a bike event.

This event is to promote healthy lifestyles. Streets were closed off for families to enjoy a non-motorized type of transportation.

People are encouraged to walk, bike or skate. This event does not only happen in Northwest Arkansas, it's done in cities across the region.

Roy Rodenzo, co-founder of NWA Skateboarding Foundation says, "I feel like we are actually accomplishing more of our mission which is getting more involved with the community. not just the skateboarding community but the biking community with events like this."

Organizers say its biggest in Bogota, Columbia where 72 miles of streets are shut down for this event.