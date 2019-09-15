Oklahoma Football Player Dies After Collapsing On Field

YUKON, Okla. – An Oklahoma football player died after collapsing on the field during a game Friday.

According to the Oklahoma Eight-Man Football Coaches Association, Peter Webb, a football player with Southwest Covenant, collapsed on the field Friday night and was rushed to the hospital.

The association says Webb was unconscious and had too much swelling on his brain to operate.

On Sunday, Strother Public Schools announced they learned Webb had passed away.

The association says Webb was the younger brother of the team’s quarterback.