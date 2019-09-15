One More Week Of Summer Heat

The weather pattern is very persistent as it results in heat, humidity, and sunshine. By the end of the week, the weather begins to shift around. We should start feeling cooler and have a few rain chances mixed by next week.

VIDEO FORECAST

RELIEF IN A WEEK

Hot temperatures and humidity persist as we start the next week ahead. Most days will be in the 90s, pushing 100 degrees for feel-like temperatures.

The temperature trend over the next 9 days shows relief in sight. By next weekend, a cold front pushes through and *finally* gives us normal temperatures for September.

MINIMAL RAIN CHANCES

Isolated rain chances are possible each day in the afternoon. However, most folks will just see sunshine and a few clouds.

Rain chances begin to increase by the end of the weekend and into next weekend.

-Sabrina