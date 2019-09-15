Police Say 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Little Rock Shooting

Posted 11:49 am, September 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48AM, September 15, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock say one person is dead and a second person is wounded following an early-morning shooting.

Crime Scene. Photo Courtesy: MGN Galleries

Authorities say gunfire was reported in a commercial area of the city about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one shooting victim who died at the scene. Officials say another shooting victim arrived at an area hospital and was being treated for a gunshot wound.

The names of the shooting victims were not immediately released. Investigators shut down a multi-block area while they investigated the shooting.

Police have not released information about possible suspects or a motive in the shooting.

