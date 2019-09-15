Scorching Heat Ends The Weekend

The trend of hot, humid, and sunny weather continues for the end of the weekend and as we start the week ahead.

High temperatures will be similar to yesterday, as they climb well into the 90s.

Isolated rain chances are possible this afternoon. This will mainly be in the southern part of the River Valley and into southeast Oklahoma. Most folks will be dry and sunny.

This weather pattern is causing allergies to skyrocket. Ragweed and grass allergens will be flying through the air the next few days.

-Sabrina