This Is The California Prison Where Felicity Huffman Wants To Spend Her 14-Day Sentence

(CNN) — Now that Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in a massive college admissions scam, attention has turned to where she’ll spend her time behind bars.

In federal court in Boston on Friday, Huffman’s attorney requested that the the actress be allowed to spend her 14-day prison sentence at a federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, a “low security” correctional institution with 1,235 female inmates in Alameda County, about 35 miles outside of San Francisco.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has the final authority to decide where Huffman will serve time when she reports to the bureau in six weeks, on October 25.

As an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Dublin, the “Desperate Housewives” actress would have to don khaki clothing with her name and inmate number. She’d have to make her bed by 6:30 a.m. — except on weekends and holidays, when inmates can sleep in and have their bed made by 10 a.m. — according to an inmate orientation handbook posted on the prison website.

But there are some comforts. For example, inmates at FCI Dublin can sunbathe on the weekends, but they have to wear a shirt and shorts, the handbook says.

Inmates can watch the lobby television until 8:45 p.m. during the week, or until 11:45 p.m. on the weekends. Each month they are allowed to spend up to $320 at the commissary.

Huffman, who was accused of spending $15,000 to have the scam’s mastermind boost her daughter’s SAT scores, was the first of more than 30 parents charged in the scam to be sentenced. She had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

As part of her sentence, Huffman will also have to serve one year of probation, pay a $30,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service. It’s not immediately known how she will perform her community service.

FCI Dublin previously housed Sara Jane Moore, who attempted to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, and Autumn Jackson, who was convicted of trying to extort Bill Cosby for $40 million. Jackson’s conviction was later overturned, 14 months into a 26-month sentence.

The BOP takes a number of factors into consideration when assigning an inmate to a facility, it said in a statement.

“These factors include the level of security and supervision the inmate requires, medical and programming needs, and other considerations including proximity to an individual’s release residence or court hearings,” the agency said.