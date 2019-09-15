Woman Taken From Conway Nursing Home Found

The Conway Police Department says that a 79-year-old Linda Jaggers has been found.

Jaggers was originally taken from a nursing home on September 6 by her daughter, Lisa (Leesia) Bozarth, without proper authorization, according to the police.

Conway police credit social media, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department and the Belle Vista Police Department in helping find Jaggers.

No other information has been released at this time.

Thanks to social media, The Craighead County sheriffs department and the Bella Vista Police Department for help locating missing 79-year-old Linda Jaggers. https://t.co/Z7VM7OJJ8I pic.twitter.com/ZNHXKwUwBp — Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) September 15, 2019

