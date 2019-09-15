Woman Taken From Conway Nursing Home Found

Posted 7:54 pm, September 15, 2019, by

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department says that a 79-year-old Linda Jaggers has been found.

Jaggers was originally taken from a nursing home on September 6 by her daughter, Lisa (Leesia) Bozarth, without proper authorization, according to the police.

Conway police credit social media, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department and the Belle Vista Police Department in helping find Jaggers.

No other information has been released at this time.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.