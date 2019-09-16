18-Year-Old Arrested After Threatening To ‘Shoot Up’ McAlester High School

McALESTER, Okla. (KOTV) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested an 18-year-old woman after they say she threatened to “shoot up” McAlester High School in Oklahoma.

According to our CBS affiliate News On 6, the Pittsburgh County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexis Wilson, 18, on an initial complaint of making a terrorist threat.

An anonymous tip led to investigators finding videos Wilson posted of her shooting guns, and she told friends and co-workers she was going to “shoot up” the high school, Sheriff Chris Morris said.

Deputies seized an AK-47 with six magazines and a 12-gauge shotgun with stock sleeve for extra shells, a report stated.

